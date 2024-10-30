Govt wants direct communication with WHO, citing inactive role of Saima Wazed

The Bangladesh government has requested direct communication with the World Health Organization (WHO), citing Saima Wazed Putul, current regional director for South-East Asia and daughter of the ousted prime minister, as "nonfunctional".

Apurbo Jahangir, deputy press secretary to Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, announced the move at a press conference this evening at the Foreign Service Academy.

"The government has sent a letter to the WHO, urging urgent measures to facilitate direct communication with the organization," Apurbo said.

The letter clarifies that Bangladesh seeks the ability to directly communicate with the WHO, without needing to go through the regional director.

He said that Saima Wazed Putul is a family member of the deposed autocratic leader Sheikh Hasina and that there are allegations of financial irregularities and pending criminal cases against her. "She is nonfunctional," Apurbo added.

Government sources confirmed that the foreign ministry recently sent a formal letter to the WHO, seeking direct engagement with the organisation on health-related matters due to concerns regarding Putul's role.