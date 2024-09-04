Govt vows to tackle labour unrest, blames outsiders for instigating chaos

In response to the ongoing labour unrest, AF Hassan Arif, adviser to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development, and Cooperatives, issued a stern warning following an emergency meeting today.

Hassan Arif told reporters that most of those involved in the unrest are outsiders, not workers.

"Who will benefit if the local factory is destroyed? The workers are not creating any chaos. Most of those who do are outsiders," he said.

The meeting, held at the home ministry inside the Secretariat, was attended by Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury, Legal Affairs Adviser Asif Nazrul, Fisheries and Livestock Affairs Adviser Farida Akhter, Industry Adviser Adilur Rahman Khan, and Labour and Employment Adviser Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan.

Arif stressed the need for a stronger approach to dealing with these external agitators while affirming that the government prefers not to use force against its citizens. However, given the current situation, strict action may be necessary to protect factories, workers, and the country's economy.

Hassan Arif called on the workers to help identify and stop the outsiders causing trouble.

"If you stop them, we will be with you," he assured.

When asked about potential measures, he indicated that authorities are considering various actions, including arresting or detaining those who disrupt public order.

"If 50 people sit on the road, then five lakh people will be inconvenienced. So, force may have to be used to remove them," he concluded.

At least 60 garment factories were forced to declare themselves closed in Ashulia industrial area today in the face of protests by workers over various demands.