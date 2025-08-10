Govt vows exemplary punishment for journalist Tuhin’s killers: Home adviser

The government will do everything possible to ensure that the killers of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin receive the exemplary punishment, Home Adviser Jahangir Alam Chowdhury said today.

While talking to reporters after a meeting of the core committee on law and order, he expected that the remaining accused will be arrested soon.

"As a nation, we have become intolerant. We have no patience. There has been social degradation," Jahangir said, adding, "In the past, people used to protest and resist any untoward incident. Now, even neighbours do not come forward in times of danger, nor do they protest."

On August 7, a group of miscreants killed Tuhin, 40, who worked as a staff reporter of Mymensingh-based daily Pratidiner Kagoj, with sharp weapons in front of a crowded market in the Chandana Chowrasta area of Gazipur.

Regarding the recovery of firearms looted from various police stations during the July uprising, the home adviser said a public notice will soon be issued, and rewards will be announced for those who provide information on the weapons.

The election will be fair, and law enforcers will receive training before the polls to boost their morale, he said, adding that he wants to hold an election that will earn public praise afterwards.

An ansar member equipped with firearm will be with each of the presiding officers to ensure their security during the next general election, he said.

"Usually, ten unarmed ansar members -- four female and six male -- and two armed ansar members are deployed in each police centre. This time, instead of two, we are deploying three armed members," he said.

At the district level, journalists will have access to footage from the body cameras provided to the senior-most police officers at the polling centres, he added.