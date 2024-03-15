Govt, Unicef recruit 1,200 social workers

The government in collaboration with Unicef has recruited more than 1,200 social workers in child protection services, said a press release of the Unicef.

A 3-day orientation training of trainers in Dhaka for the social workers, organised by the Department of Social Services and Unicef, concluded yesterday.

Addressing the event, Social Welfare Minister Dipu Moni said, "The recruitment of the new batch... is a testament to our commitment towards enhancing child protection system."

Charles Whiteley, EU Ambassador to Bangladesh; and Sheldon Yett, Unicef Representative to Bangladesh, also spoke.