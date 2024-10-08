Govt uncertain of Hasina's whereabouts: Foreign Adviser

Foreign Affairs Adviser Touhid Hossain has said that the government does not have any confirmation about the present location of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"We could not make certain of her whereabouts. We inquired with Delhi and with the United Arab Emirates, no one has been able to provide official confirmation. As you have all seen, we have seen too that she is possibly in Ajman. But we have been unsuccessful in our attempts to reconfirm it," he told reporters at the foreign ministry today.

Hasina fled to India following a mass uprising on August 5 for shelter.

Law Affairs Adviser Prof Asif Nazrul had said earlier that she would be brought back home if the legal procedure required it.

Recently, there have been rumours on social media that she had left New Delhi for the United Arab Emirates.