Govt turning against those who put it in power

Says Anu Muhammad

The government is oppressing the very groups it relied upon to come to power, including the labourers, women and other minority groups, said former Jahangirnagar professor Anu Muhammad.

The interim government was supposed to create a freer environment for the cultural activists across the country but the communal groups of the country are becoming more powerful nowadays, he said at a seminar titled "The 2024 Uprising and the Cultural Struggle" at the Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.

The seminar was organised by Ganatantrik Sangskritik Oikko, an alliance of 31 left-leaning socio-cultural organisations that grew during the uprising last year, to commemorate July 30, 2024, when the cultural activists took to the streets with a musical procession from Zero Point towards Bahadur Shah Park.

Police and military forces attempted to block and disperse the procession. In defiance, the cultural activists sat down on the street and began a rally with songs, followed by poetry recitations, slogans and speeches.

The oppressive situation of the Awami League government for the last 15-16 years created social depression, which came to a head during the uprising, Muhammad said.

The involvement of labourers in the uprising was a big incident in the country, but they have also been attacked.

"The first killing by police after the uprising was a woman who was demanding her wages in the streets."

The livelihood of the labourers is still the same, he said, adding that more than one lakh labourers became unemployed and the social discrimination has increased further.

"But the uprising started with a demand related to jobs."

The women and minority communities are being attacked, who were also a part of the uprising, Muhammad said.

There are lots of issues that should be solved immediately and the interim government could have done that.

But the government occupied itself with discourse centring on the constitution and election, he added.

The students are demanding the incorporation of the July Charter into the constitution and that has been creating confusion, said journalist Abu Sayeed Khan.

"They want to announce a second proclamation of independence… I don't know whether there was any intention behind the demand. It would be used by the defeated group of 1971 to become heroes of 2024," he added.

The interim government has no programme aiming to reduce discrimination, said Zakir Hossain, a central leader of Ganatantrik Sangskritik Oikko, in a keynote paper.

"The same players are controlling the market economy -- the same system has been re-established. They are also implementing the agendas of imperialism."

Communalism and fundamentalism were being cultivated severely during the last 15 years, he added.