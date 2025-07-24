Govt transparent over aircraft crash, spreading rumors serious offense: law adviser

Law Adviser Asif Nazrul said the government is maintaining full transparency in disseminating information regarding the jet crash at Milestone College in Uttara, emphasising the importance of preventing rumours that could cause public confusion.

"Everything is being handled very transparently. The media remains independent and strong," he told reporters today at the Foreign Service Academy.

Expressing displeasure over the spread of misinformation, he said, "Spreading rumours irresponsibly, without knowing the facts, is a major crime."

He described the government as tolerant and urged media outlets to support efforts to curb misinformation through responsible, fact-based reporting.

He also said the government's information channels remain open and accessible to all, ensuring the public can stay informed with accurate details.

The law adviser said the students and their guardians have been very cooperative over the situation.

However, he acknowledged that some individuals may express anger or frustration, noting that "they do not see in a big way".

The death toll from the tragic military aircraft crash has risen to 34 today.

The government yesterday published the identities of the victims who were killed and injured in the BAF aircraft crash.