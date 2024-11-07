Govt to tally Mujib Borsho celebration spending

The interim government has decided to prepare a report on the amount of money spent during the celebration of Mujib Borsho, marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to the chief adviser, made the announcement at a press conference following a meeting.

The relevant ministries would compile lists detailing how and in which sectors funds were spent for the celebration.

"There were too many state-sponsored events centred around Mujib Borsho… several thousand crores of Taka were wasted in these celebrations. These are public funds…" Shafiqul Alam said, speaking at the Foreign Service Academy.

He also mentioned that many private companies were pressured into spending money. "Many were forced to set up Mujib Corners, and others were compelled to build sculptures of Mujib," he added.

The fallen government, led by Sheikh Hasina, celebrated Mujib Borsho to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. They declared the year 2020-21 as Mujib Year. Initially, the government planned to celebrate the year from March 17, 2020, to December 16, 2021, but this was later extended by nine months, from 17 March 2021 to 16 December 2021, due to the Coivid-19 pandemic.