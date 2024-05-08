Govt taking steps to speed up trials

Says chief justice

Chief Justice Obaidul Hassan yesterday said only 2,000 judges are shouldering responsibility for disposing of more than 40 lakh cases.

He also said litigants often get burdened with the cost of moving the cases, which is a reality.

He was speaking at an event organised on the occasion of launch of Bangladesh Television's legal awareness programme, supervised by Justice Krishna Debnath, a former judge of the Appellate Division.

"Many times, it takes ten to twelve years for the final disposal of a case..," said the chief justice.

Hassan, however, said the government has taken various steps to speed up the justice system in the last decade. In particular, the programme for providing legal aid to the poor has been implemented, he said.

Speaking at the event, Law Minister Anisul Huq said the government has also enacted the "Legal Aid Act" with an aim to provide legal aid to the marginalised.