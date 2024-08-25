Govt taking steps to prevent future attacks on metro rail: Fouzul Karim

The interim government is taking decisive measures to designate Dhaka Metro Rail as a Key Point Installation (KPI) and an emergency service to prevent future attacks and vandalism, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, said today.

During a briefing at the Secretariat metro station, the adviser said, "The government is actively working to upgrade the metro rail's status to a KPI, which will significantly enhance security and protect the metro from any potential acts of vandalism."

He stressed the importance of declaring the metro rail an emergency service, emphasising that such a designation would ensure uninterrupted operations critical to the city's daily transportation needs.