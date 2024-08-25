Bangladesh
UNB, Dhaka
Sun Aug 25, 2024 03:44 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 03:48 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt taking steps to prevent future attacks on metro rail: Fouzul Karim

UNB, Dhaka
Sun Aug 25, 2024 03:44 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 25, 2024 03:48 PM
metro rail service resumes after suspension
Star file photo

The interim government is taking decisive measures to designate Dhaka Metro Rail as a Key Point Installation (KPI) and an emergency service to prevent future attacks and vandalism, Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Road Transport and Bridges, said today.

During a briefing at the Secretariat metro station, the adviser said, "The government is actively working to upgrade the metro rail's status to a KPI, which will significantly enhance security and protect the metro from any potential acts of vandalism."

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

He stressed the importance of declaring the metro rail an emergency service, emphasising that such a designation would ensure uninterrupted operations critical to the city's daily transportation needs.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

আগের স্বৈরাচারী সরকারের চর্চা চলমান থাকলে নতুন রাষ্ট্রব্যবস্থা তৈরি হবে না: তানজীমউদ্দিন খান

‘ক্যালিগ্রাফি-ভাস্কর্য সবই থাকবে, এটাই বাংলাদেশ’

৫৭ মিনিট আগে
|ক্রিকেট

পাকিস্তানকে প্রথমবার টেস্টে হারিয়ে বাংলাদেশের ইতিহাস

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification