Govt taking country towards destruction

Says Fakhrul

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir yesterday alleged that the government is "taking the country to destruction with its misrule".

Speaking at a milad mahfil at the Maulana Bhasani Auditorium in the capital, he called upon the country's people to unite and intensify the anti-government movement to remove Awami League from power.

"Awami League established one-party Baksal rule in 1975. They have now destroyed democracy in a different way," he said.

The BNP leader alleged that the ruling party has destroyed the electoral system and the country's economy, and politicised the administration and state institutions.

"The country is now going towards destruction. As long as this Awami League government is in power, Bangladesh will go to the abyss faster," Fakhrul said.

He warned that the country's independence and sovereignty will be at stake and the economy, education and all other sectors will be completely ruined.

"What we need now is to build unity among all. To accelerate the street movement through that unity to defeat them [AL]," the BNP leader said.

BNP's Dhaka south and north city units arranged the programme.

Fakhrul also said a strong movement is imperative to have Khaleda Zia freed from jail without any condition for ensuring her advanced treatment abroad.