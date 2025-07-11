Govt takes steps for media reform, adopts 12 decisions

The government has begun implementing several key recommendations made by the Media Reform Commission, with the information ministry initially adopting 12 major decisions.

The ministry disclosed the move yesterday in a press statement, noting that the 11-member Media Reform Commission, led by senior journalist Kamal Ahmed, submitted its report to the government on March 22 this year.

According to the statement, an ordinance ensuring the protection of journalists' rights will be enacted soon following consultations with stakeholders.

A task force will be formed to reform the newspaper circulation auditing system.

Simultaneously, steps will be taken to rationally increase newspaper advertisement rates.

As per the commission's recommendations, the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS) will conduct a survey to assess audience, viewer, and reader satisfaction with media content.

To promote fair competition in the advertising industry, the ministry will consult the Bangladesh Competition Commission to investigate any alleged unfair practices.

The security deposit fee for FM radio licenses will be revised and reduced to a more reasonable level, the statement read.

In consultation with the National Board of Revenue (NBR), steps will be taken to exempt columnists, contributors, artists, and guest presenters or discussants in the media from advance income tax on their honorarium.

A primary decision has been taken to remove the mandatory use of Bangladesh Satellite Company Limited (BSCL) for television channels' uplink and downlink services.

Moreover, the curriculum of the Press Institute of Bangladesh (PIB) and the National Institute of Mass Communication (NIMC) will be updated, and efforts will be made to enhance their institutional capacity.

A preliminary decision has also been taken to establish the BCS Information Academy for training officials of the Information Cadre.