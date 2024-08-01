Govt takes measure to form public opinion against violence

The government has directed all deputy commissioners and UNOs to create public opinion against terrorism and violence in their areas by forming a "Terrorism and Sabotage Prevention Committee" amid the ongoing situation.

The committee, comprising representatives of local dignitaries and social, cultural, religious, professional, and business organisations, will work to form public opinion through mass contact.

In a letter yesterday, the cabinet division instructed calling a meeting for each of such committees across all metropolitans, districts, upazilas, municipals, wards, and unions.

In this regard, the cabinet division has directed the secretary of LGD, all divisional and deputy commissioners to take the necessary measures and to report to the division, said the letter.

On March 6, 2013, the cabinet division issued a letter directing the formation of such a committee across different areas of the country to prevent violence.

Meanwhile, according to cabinet division sources, the committees have been asked to hold a meeting to deal with the ongoing situation.