Govt to take reform ideas from parties

To hold dialogue with them regularly

The interim government has decided to engage in regular dialogue with the political parties to get reform proposals from them.

The decision was made yesterday during a meeting of the government's advisory council at the State Guesthouse Jamuna.

"We will continue the process of holding dialogue with the political parties. We will accept the reform proposals that would come from them. We have discussed a method in this regard," Environment Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan told reporters after the meeting.

The move came at a time when the BNP called upon the interim government to hold talks with the political parties regarding the next general election.

A BNP delegation, led by party Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, yesterday met with Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and made similar requests.

The government will sit with several other political parties tomorrow to exchange views, said sources at the chief adviser's press wing.

The advisory council yesterday also approved the scrapping of the law on protecting the family members of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. It also made some decisions, including cancelling the scope for whitening black money and bringing down the cost of performing hajj to a reasonable level.

DRAFTS APPROVED

The advisory council approved in principle the draft of the "Father of the Nation's Family-Members' Security (Repeal) Ordinance, 2024" as it decided to repeal the "Father of the Nation's Family-Members' Security Act, 2009".

Once the ordinance is gazetted, Bangabandhu's family members will not get special security.

The home ministry's Public Security Division placed the draft of the ordinance before the advisory council after it was vetted by the Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs Division.

"The context [of repealing the ordinance] is that this [interim] government is an outcome of the Anti-discrimination Movement. The security agencies do not feel that this special security system is needed. Besides, it was considered as a discriminatory law. The law will be repealed on this ground," Rizwana said.

The Father of the Nation's Family-Members Security Act was enacted during the rule of the Awami League in 2009.

In 2015, a gazette was issued in line with the act granting lifelong state security and free utility services to Bangabandhu's family members.

The advisory council also gave the final approval to the draft of the "Special Security Force (Amendment) Ordinance, 2024" to ensure the security of the chief adviser.

HAJJ PACKAGE

Rizwana said the government is working on bringing down the cost of hajj packages to a reasonable level as there is a syndicate behind the rise in the cost.

Replying to a query, the adviser said, "It is not possible to say how much the cost can be reduced or how much the cost will be. However, our initial assessment indicated that the cost can be cut."

OTHER DECISIONS

Talking about some other agendas of the advisory council meeting, Rizwana said many export-oriented industries incurred losses due to the ongoing floods. The government has taken some measures to provide assistance to the workers in this sector, she said.

The environment adviser said the government has already started taking necessary steps to keep the prices of essentials within the affordability of the people.

She said the interim government will inform the media about the activities carried out by the ministries during the first month in office.

Replying to a question about whether actions should be taken against those officials who are still holding important posts after being appointed by the previous Awami League government, Rizwana said good officials are needed to run a government.

"There is no need to take immediate decisions regarding the efficient officials. If there is any specific allegation of corruption against any official, the authorities concerned will take action.

"How would we proceed with our regular works if we adopted the policy of not retaining any officials who were holding good posts in the administration of the previous government?"

The adviser said the government will give a reception to the Bangladesh under-20 football team for becoming the champions for the first time in the SAFF under-20 Men's Championship.

The advisory council also congratulated the national cricket team, the Bangladesh Cricket Board and the other people concerned on the team's win against Pakistan in the first Test match in Rawalpindi on August 25.