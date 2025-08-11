Govt strips 40 absconding police officers of medals

The government has revoked the Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM) and President's Police Medal (PPM) from 40 police officials.

The decision follows ongoing departmental action against these officials, who have been absconding from their posts since the fall of the Awami League government last year.

The home ministry disclosed the updates in a notification dated August 7, which was made public yesterday.

The list includes former DMP additional commissioner Mohammad Harun-Or Rashid, DIG Syed Nurul Islam, and additional DIGs Biplob Kumar Sarker and Proloy Kumar Joarder.

The notification said departmental procedures are ongoing to address the absconding status of these officers.

Of the 40 officials, nine are inspectors, one is an assistant superintendent of police, nine are additional SPs, eight are SPs, ten are additional DIGs, and three are DIGs.

Four officers -- Biplob Kumar Sarker, SM Mehedi Hasan, Proloy Kumar Joarder, and Sudip Chakrabarty -- were suspended, while the remaining 36 are listed as absconding from their posts in the notification.

On February 23 this year, the home ministry revoked medals from 103 police officers awarded in 2018, including former IGP Benazir Ahmed and former DMP commissioner Asaduzzaman Mia.