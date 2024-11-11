Govt strips 118 more journos of accreditation

The government has revoked the permanent and temporary press accreditation cards of 118 more journalists, including editors, reporters, and TV station chief executives.

With this, the interim government has so far cancelled the press accreditation of 167 journalists.

The latest order on the cancellation of press accreditation was issued on November 7 and signed by Md Nizamul Kabir, chief information officer of the Press Information Department under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

According to the notification, the order was issued as per several sections of the Press Accreditation Policy-2022.

Press accreditation cards are a prerequisite for entry into the Secretariat.

The journalists whose cards were revoked include Channel I Director and Head of News Shykh Seraj; Daily Jugantor Editor Saiful Alam; Daily Kalbela Editor Santosh Sharma; UNB Advisory Editor Farid Hossain; AP Bureau Chief Julhas Alam; Bangladesh Journal Editor Shahjahan Sarder; Global TV Chief Editor Syed Ishtiaque Reza; Daily Ittefaq City Editor Abul Khair; SATV Head of News Mahmud Al Faisal; Independent TV Chief Editor and CEO M Shamsur Rahman and its Head of News Mamun Abdullah; Daily Peoples' Life Editor Azizul Islam Bhuiyan; Daily Janakantha Executive Editor Swadesh Ray; Energy and Power Editor Mollah M Amzad Hossain; and Daily Ajker Patrika Editor Golam Rahman.

Asian Age Chairman M Shoeb Chowdhury; Daily Sangbad Editor Altamash Kabir; Maasranga TV Chief News Editor Rejoanul Haq; Daily Inqilab City Editor Zakaria Kajal; Samakal City Editor Shahed Hossain Chowdhury; Dhaka Diplomat Editor Abdul Mazid; Bangla Tribune Editor Zulfiqar Russell; Views.com Editor Narayan Acharya; Chattogramnews.com Editor Shuklal Das; News Now Bangla Editor Shamima Akhter Dola; Sangbad Pratidin Editor Mahfuz Rahman Rimon; Dainik Amader Notun Somoy Editor Nasima Khan Monti; Kings News Editor in Chief Sheikh Nazmul Hoque Saikot; Dainik Amar Somoy Chief Editor Abdul Gaffar Khan; and Banglanews.com Editor in Chief Alamgir Hossain also lost their accreditation.