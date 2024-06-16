Govt strictly monitoring Myanmar border situation: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said the government is strictly monitoring the Myanmar border situation.

"Bangladesh has never showed subservient attitude to anyone. Bangladesh is keeping a strict vigilance on the Myanmar border situation. We remain alert," he told a press conference at the AL president's Dhanmondi political office.

Quader said BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has made an irresponsible statement on the Saint Martin's incidents, while he has no idea about the situation.

"What happened in Saint Martin's was the act of Arakan Army. Myanmar's state forces did not do anything," he said.

Claiming that food-carrying vessels are regularly operating to the Saint Martin's, the AL general secretary said, "We want to resolve the problem through discussion. Bangladesh has no need to start a war with Myanmar."

Mentioning that rumours are being spread that the island is being occupied by Myanmar, Quader said BNP-Jamaat is spreading such rumours.

BNP can only make ridiculous comments, he said, adding that officials concerned and Bangladesh army remain on high alert.

Quader said displaced Rohingyas must go back to their homeland in Myanmar, so diplomatic efforts continue to repatriate them.