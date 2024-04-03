Govt steps reduced country's child, maternal mortality rates: PM

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina today said the government has reduced the child and maternal mortality rate along with the poverty rate in the country through various pragmatic steps.

"We have established community clinics across the country to mitigate the shortage of primary medicare facilities. As a result, the child and maternal mortality rate have been reduced," she said.

The prime minister said this while the management team of Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialised Hospital & Nursing College called on her at Gono Bhaban.

President and Managing Director of KPJ Healthcare Berhad Chin Keat Chyuan led the team.

PM's speech writer Nazrul Islam briefed reporters after the call.

The PM highlighted the hospital's location within the industrial belt, aiming to provide convenient medical care for workers and residents.

She said that the hospital is run under the Bangabandhu Memorial Trust.

"My sister Sheikh Rehana and I donated all our properties to the Trust for the sake of people's interest. We have no one and we have donated our properties for the welfare of the people," she said.

"We have been able to reduce the poverty rate," she added.

Sheikh Fazilatunnessa Mujib Memorial KPJ Specialized Hospital & Nursing College, a 250-bed facility, was established in 2013 by the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust.

The hospital is operated by KPJ Healthcare Berhad, a renowned Malaysian healthcare provider.