Govt to sit with major political parties Oct 5

The interim government will hold talks with major political parties on October 5 regarding the progress of the six reform commissions and the law and order situation in the country.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus and other advisers will take part in the dialogue, Shafiqul Alam, press secretary of the chief adviser, told reporters at a press conference at the Foreign Service Academy yesterday.

Asked about the duration of the dialogue and whether all parties will participate on October 5, he said that the decision to extend the dialogue would be made on that very day.

These talks are the continuation of the interim government's previous two meetings with the political parties since it took office on August 8, Shafiqul said.

The six reform commissions will be fully formed with the inclusion of all their members within two or three days, the press secretary said, adding that the terms of reference for the commissions have already been finalised and the authorities are currently looking for office space.

He said that another round of talks with the political parties will be held once the reports of the six commissions are finalised.

In his address to the nation on September 11, Yunus announced the formation of the six commissions to reform the judiciary, the election system, the administration, the police, the Anti-Corruption Commission, and the constitution.

Shahdeen Malik was named the head of the Constitutional Reform Commission; Justice Shah Abu Naim Mominur Rahman the Judicial Reform Commission; Badiul Alam Majumdar the Election System Reform Commission; Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury the Public Administration Reform Commission; Safar Raj Hossain the Police Administration Reform Commission; and Iftekharuzzaman the Anti-Corruption Commission Reform Commission. Shahdeen Malik, a Supreme Court lawyer, was later replaced by Professor Ali Riaz as the head of the Constitutional Reform Commission.

Initially, the government had planned to hold talks with the political parties on the recommendations of the commissions. The commissions were supposed to start work from October 1.

But Shafiqul on September 30 said the interim government has decided to sit with the political parties to discuss the reforms before the six commissions commence their work in full swing.

Replying to another question, the press secretary yesterday said that there was no instability in the Chattogram Hill Tracts.

"Tension grew there centring the death of a Bangalee teacher. The situation has improved," he said.

Chief adviser's deputy press secretaries Apurba Jahangir and Abul Kalam Azad Majumdar were also present.