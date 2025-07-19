Govt signs MoU with UN rights body to protect human rights

The government expects that the mission will always demonstrate transparency

The government has signed a three-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) to host a mission in the country aimed at promoting and protecting human rights, according to a press statement.

"We acknowledge that some groups in Bangladesh have expressed concerns about the perceived ideological orientation of UN human rights bodies. Bangladesh is a society grounded in strong cultural and religious traditions. We have received feedback from citizens who have said that any international partnership should be respectful of these values. Therefore, the OHCHR mission will focus on addressing and preventing serious human rights abuses, such as those perpetrated by the previous government, and ensuring accountability for violations," the statement said adding that it will not serve to promote any social agenda that falls outside the country's established legal, social and cultural framework.

The mission aims to provide training and technical assistance to government institutions and civil society organisations to help Bangladesh meet its national and international human rights obligations through capacity-building, legal support, and institutional strengthening.

The initiative reflects the government's ongoing commitment to reform and accountability, particularly in light of serious human rights violations reported in July–August 2024, said the statement issued yesterday.

"We expect that the mission will always demonstrate transparency and maintain close cooperation with local stakeholders. The UN has committed to operating in full respect of Bangladesh's cultural and religious reality," the statement said.

It retains the sovereign authority to withdraw from the agreement, should it determine that the partnership no longer aligns with national interests.

It is worth noting that if such an office had existed during previous administration when extrajudicial killings and public massacres occurred with impunity, many of those crimes might have been properly investigated, documented, and prosecuted. "Our commitment to human rights today must be rooted in justice, not ideology," the statement said.

"The government considers this partnership as an opportunity to strengthen our institutions and enhance protections for our citizens, guided by our values, shaped by our laws," it added.

Meanwhile, Hefazat-e-Islam has strongly protested the signing in a statement sent to media today.

"The government cannot unilaterally decide on such a sensitive issue by ignoring the opinions and concerns of its citizens. If the agreement is not scrapped immediately, we will be forced to take stern action. A subservient UN human rights office, acting on behalf of American interests, cannot be allowed in this country," their statement said.