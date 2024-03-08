Govt shouldn’t send them as house helps: speakers

Migrant workers going abroad should be prepared in a way so that they can talk about their own rights, Salim Reza, full time-member of National Human Rights Commission, said yesterday.

Addressing a seminar at Probashi Kalyan Bhaban in the capital, Salim, a former secretary of expatriates' welfare ministry, said migrant workers are going abroad without minimum life skills.

"All of them have to be provided with compulsory skills training," he said, emphasising the need to provide them with training on languages of destination countries.

If migrant workers are sufficiently skilled, they will be able to earn more, he added.

Centre for Women and Children Studies (CWCS), with support of Manusher Jonno Foundation, organised the consultation seminar on "Reintegration of Returnee Women Migrants".

On the migration of female workers abroad, Salim said instead of sending female workers as house helps, Bangladesh should focus on sending them for "decent jobs".

Pointing to migration of over 13 lakh workers abroad last year alone, he said the government needs to monitor migrant workers in host countries to ensure their well-being.

He also said government institutions were not serving the purposes of people as per their requirements.

Sourendra Nath Saha, joint secretary and project director of "Recovery and Advancement of Informal Sector Employment: Reintegration of Returning Migrants Project," said 6,698 female returnee migrants have registered under the project so far.

The project aims at providing various reintegration supports among 2,00,000 returnee migrants, and about 30,000 to 35,000 of them are expected to be female returnees, he said.

Mazibur Rahman, managing director of Probashi Kallyan Bank, said with support of the project, the bank will get a database on female returnee migrants, which will help them disburse reintegration loans for women returnees.

Shoaib Ahmad Khan, director (finance and welfare) of Wage Earners Welfare Board, said a call centre service for female migrants is available, where they can complain about their depravations.

CWCS President Prof Ishrat Shamim and Additional Secretary Khairul Alam of the expatriates' welfare ministry, among others, spoke.