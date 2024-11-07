Govt sets 2024-25 MBBS, BDS fees for private medical, dental colleges

The interim government has announced the admission, tuition, and internship fees for the 2024-25 session for MBBS courses in private medical colleges and BDS courses in private dental colleges and dental units across the country.

According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today, the admission fee for MBBS courses has been set at Tk 19,44,000, while the fee for BDS courses will be Tk 11,00,000.

The circular, signed by Mohammad Kamal Hossain, deputy secretary of the ministry, also said that the internship fee would be Tk 1,80,000, and the monthly tuition fee would be Tk 10,000.