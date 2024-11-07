Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 7, 2024 06:42 PM
Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 06:47 PM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt sets 2024-25 MBBS, BDS fees for private medical, dental colleges

Star Digital Report
Thu Nov 7, 2024 06:42 PM Last update on: Thu Nov 7, 2024 06:47 PM
Representational photo: Star/file

The interim government has announced the admission, tuition, and internship fees for the 2024-25 session for MBBS courses in private medical colleges and BDS courses in private dental colleges and dental units across the country.

According to a circular issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare today, the admission fee for MBBS courses has been set at Tk 19,44,000, while the fee for BDS courses will be Tk 11,00,000.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The circular, signed by Mohammad Kamal Hossain, deputy secretary of the ministry, also said that the internship fee would be Tk 1,80,000, and the monthly tuition fee would be Tk 10,000.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

ট্রাম্পের জয়ে বাংলাদেশ-যুক্তরাষ্ট্র সম্পর্কে বড় পরিবর্তন হবে না: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

তিনি বলেন, দুই দেশের সম্পর্ক কোনো বিশেষ দলের ওপর ভিত্তি করে নয়।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

ট্রাম্প রাষ্ট্রপতি হলে আওয়ামী লীগের লাভ—কলকাতার মিডিয়ার প্রোপাগান্ডা: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

২ ঘণ্টা আগে