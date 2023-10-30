Govt to set up waste-to-energy plant at Aminbazar landfill

For the first time in the country, an incineration plant construction project has been undertaken to generate electricity from waste at Aminbazar landfill, LGRD Minister Tajul Islam told parliament today.

The minister said this while replying to a query from ruling Awami League MP Morshed Alam from Noakhali-2.

In a scripted answer, Tajul Islam said that 17,054 tons of solid waste is produced daily in the 12 city corporation areas of the country. Considering the amount, the government has taken the initiative to generate electricity from waste.

"A company has been selected to generate power from waste in the Dhaka South City Corporation area. Eighty-one acres of land have already been acquired for the implementation of the project," he said.

The minister also said that such initiatives have been taken in Narayanganj and other city corporations.

In reply to another query, State Minister for LGRD Swapan Bhattacharjee informed the House that, at present, the number of cooperative societies registered across the country is 1.88 lakh.

In response to a question from Jatiya Party's Mashiur Rahman Ranga, Law Minister Anisul Huq said that smart national identity cards have been issued to 1,625 expatriates so far.

In response to a question, Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque said that 8.42 lakh families have been rehabilitated across the country in the last 27 years (from 1996 to 2023) through the Ashrayan project.