‘Govt to set up judicial academy’

Says law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq yesterday said a strong and world-class judicial academy is very much necessary in the country to build an efficient judiciary.

"For this purpose, a judicial academy will be established in the country. The foundation stone of this academy will be laid in presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by November after completing the land acquisition process," he said.

He was speaking as chief guest at a workshop on finalising the draft of the Annual Performance Agreement (APA) 2024-25 at Bangladesh Secretariat.

Anisul said though it has been mentioned in the APA that 1.6 lakh people will be provided with legal aid for the financial year 2024-2025, actually legal aid services must be ensured for more people.

Law and Justice Division Secretary Md Golam Sarwar presided over the event where officials from different levels of the ministry participated.