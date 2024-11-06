Govt served legal notice to review electricity agreement with Adani Group

A Supreme Court lawyer today served a legal notice on the government asking it to review its electricity contract with Adani Group of India.

Barrister M Abdul Qaiyum sent the legal notice by registry post saying that if the contract revision process is not started within three days, he will file a writ with the High Court seeking necessary directives.

The chairman of PDB and the secretary of the Ministry of Energy have been asked to respond to the legal notice.

In the legal notice, Abdul Qaiyum said many experts have reportedly opined that under the said agreement, Bangladesh will pay significantly higher prices in comparison to what it pays for its other coal-based power for lower-grade coal.

The coal will be supplied from an Adani-owned mine in Australia to an Adani-owned port in India from where it will get shipped to the Godda plant, which is in a coal-mining state (at the expenses of Bangladesh).

The legal notice referred to an Aljazeera report that said, "BPDB (Bangladesh) was basically locked into a power purchase agreement that allows Adani to import coal into an Indian coal mining state from Australia and pass the full cost onto Bangladesh."

In the legal notice, Barrister Qaiyum said, "It is inconceivable that how such a one-sided agreement was executed by PBDB unless officials involved were managed by Adani Ltd."