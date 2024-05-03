Govt served legal notice to formulate eco-friendly law

A legal notice was served on the government yesterday, asking it to formulate environment-friendly law for felling and planting trees.

The notice, sent by Supreme Court lawyer Md Tanvir Ahmed, also asked for immediate steps to reduce heatwave and temperature across the country.

He sent the notice after Bangla daily Ittefaq published two reports on April 24 and 25, on felling 3,000 trees in Kushtia and on suspension of this decision. The notice took note of a report published on Prothom Alo on April 29, that said 90 percent of the area in the capital is in danger due to heatwave.

Secretary at the environment ministry, director general of environment department, chief conservator of forests, director of Dhaka metropolitan office under DoE, and divisional forest officer in Kushtia were made notice recipients.

The recipients have evidently failed in their respective obligations, and therefore, legal proceedings will be initiated against them if steps, necessary to rectify the present situation, are not taken immediately, the notice added.