Antivenom

Govt served legal notice to ensure supply

A Supreme Court lawyer yesterday served a legal notice on the government yesterday asking it to ensure adequate supply of antivenom to every hospital, clinic and health centre.

Advocate Bahauddin Al Imran sent the legal notice to the secretary at the public security division of the home ministry; secretary at the health services division of health ministry; director general of Directorate of Health Services and director general of Directorate of Drug Administration for taking necessary measures in seven days.

The lawyer said in the legal notice that steps will be taken if the notice receivers do not take necessary measures to this effect.

