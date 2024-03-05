Govt to sell meat, eggs at cheap prices on Ramadan

The Ministry of Fisheries and Livestock will sell beef, chicken, and eggs in trucks in different spots of Dhaka city from March 10 marking the holy Ramadan.

The mobile trucks will sell beef at Tk 600 per kg, goat/mutton at Tk 900 per kg, dressed broiler chicken at Tk 280 per kg, and eggs at Tk 10.50 per piece.

The Minister of Fisheries and Livestock Md. Abdur Rahman MP informed this to reporters in a press briefing yesterday.

"We will strictly control the market in the month of Ramadan. This mobile vending program will help regulate the market during Ramadan," he said.

He said, initially, the products will be sold at 30 spots in Dhaka city. The program will try to expand to more places according to the ability.

This is an interim initiative of the government. It will be inaugurated on March 10, and the program will continue until the day before Eid.

