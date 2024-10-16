Govt to sell 10 products at affordable prices

Commerce Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed yesterday said the government has taken an initiative to sell 10 agricultural products to consumers at affordable prices to give them relief.

He said this while inaugurating the Agricultural OMS programme at around 11:30am in front of the Food Building in the capital.

"We are making this effort so that consumers can purchase everything within their financial means. We seek everyone's cooperation," he said.

Initially, these products will be provided through truck sales at 20 locations in the capital.

The locations include -- Food Building, Manik Mia Avenue, Mirpur-10, Bashabo, Bosila, Rayer Bazar, Rajarbag, Mugda North, Mugda South, Palashi Mor, Hazaribagh, Mohammadpur, Gabtoli, Mohakhali Bus Stand, Begunbari, Uttarkhan, Dakkhinkhan, Kamrangirchar, Rampura, and Jigatala.

Under this programme, the prices are set as follows: 1 kg of potatoes at Tk 30, 1 dozen eggs at Tk 130, 1 kg of onions at Tk 70, 1 kg of raw papaya at Tk 20, and a 5 kg package of various green vegetables.

Speaking at the event, Agriculture and Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury mentioned that this initiative aims to ensure that eggs, potatoes, onions, and vegetables reach the public at fair prices, with the cooperation of the Ministry of Agriculture and Food.