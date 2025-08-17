Govt seeks clarification on arrest of rickshaw-puller picked up from Dhanmondi 32

Md Azizur Rahman was trying to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Aug 15

The interim government today sought clarification from the officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi Police Station regarding the arrest of Md Azizur Rahman, a rickshaw-puller picked up from Dhanmondi 32 on August 15 when he was trying to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to an official statement, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has initiated a review to determine whether there are any discrepancies in the recent conduct and statements of the officer concerned.

Authorities have also instructed that a report be submitted without delay under Section 173(A) of the recently amended Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), in order to complete the investigation.