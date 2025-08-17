Bangladesh
Star Online Report
Sun Aug 17, 2025 04:35 PM
Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 04:46 PM

Govt seeks clarification on arrest of rickshaw-puller picked up from Dhanmondi 32

Md Azizur Rahman was trying to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Aug 15
Sun Aug 17, 2025 04:35 PM Last update on: Sun Aug 17, 2025 04:46 PM

The interim government today sought clarification from the officer-in-charge of Dhanmondi Police Station regarding the arrest of Md Azizur Rahman, a rickshaw-puller picked up from Dhanmondi 32 on August 15 when he was trying to pay tribute to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to an official statement, the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has initiated a review to determine whether there are any discrepancies in the recent conduct and statements of the officer concerned.

Authorities have also instructed that a report be submitted without delay under Section 173(A) of the recently amended Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), in order to complete the investigation.

