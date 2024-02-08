Govt scales up LNG imports to cope in summer

The government yesterday approved the procurement of three consignments of liquefied natural gas (LNG) as the authority wants to increase gas supply during the upcoming summer season.

The development comes at a time when the country has been mired in an acute gas crisis for a couple of months now due to low imports and reduced local production.

The procurement of three consignments at relatively lower prices is part of the government plan to import a total of 13 cargoes of LNG in the first half of this year.

The three LNG consignments -- whose approval was given yesterday by the cabinet committee on government purchase -- will come from two Singapore-based companies: Gunvor and Vitol Asia.

The state-owned Petrobangla will import two cargoes from Gunvor for $9.85 per metric million British Thermal Units (MMBtu) each, according to the meeting documents.

Each LNG cargo, having 33.60 lakh MMBtu, will cost Tk 425.81 crore.

The third LNG shipment will be imported from Vitol Asia for Tk 422.48 crore with each MMBtu costing $9.77.

Earlier on February 1, the government ordered one LNG cargo for $9.93 per MMBtu. This was the first time since the Ukraine war started in February 2022 that the government was able to purchase an LNG cargo for less than $10 per MMBtu.

The country, which is facing an acute dollar shortage, had to spend up to $38 per unit in the middle of 2022, compelling the government to suspend LNG purchases from the spot market for seven months from July 2022.

Currently, the national gas supply stands at around 2,600 million cubic feet per day (mmcfd) while the demand is about 3,760 mmcfd.

As a result, household consumers in many areas are not getting gas for their cooking while power and industrial production are being seriously disrupted due to gas shortage.

More gas will be needed to produce electricity in the upcoming summer, Nasrul Hamid, the state minister for power, energy and mineral resources, told reporters after the meeting.

"We want to utilise our gas-based power plants at its best," he said, adding that the prices for the spot market are now lower than the long-term contracts.

Bangladesh has long-term LNG deals with Oman and Qatar for $10 to $12 per unit.

Besides, the purchase committee also approved the purchase and installation of a wellhead compressor for the Srikail gas field for Tk 178 crore.

"We had a low pressure from this gas field, after installing the compressor, the production will increase," Hamid said.

Meanwhile, the country signed a supplementary deal with the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) to fund the LNG purchases.

Under the new deal, the country will be able to pay up to $500 million for importing LNG out of the $2.1 billion short-term loan, said a press release of the ministry.

"The loan will help the country to meet the future crisis," it added.

Md Nurul Alam, secretary of the energy division, and Nazeem Noordali, chief operation officer of ITFC, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective sides at the ministry.

"It's becoming harder to keep energy security stable due to the global price hike of fuel oil and gas. Initiatives to take assistance from the oil-enriched countries such as this will be continued," said Hamid, who was present at the signing ceremony.