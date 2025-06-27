Govt reviewing case of student who missed exam to save mother: CA press wing

The chief adviser's press wing has said that it is considering allowing a student, who missed her Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam, to retake it on humanitarian grounds.

The student couldn't attend the exam because she had to take her ailing mother to the hospital.

In a statement issued today, the chief adviser's press wing said the matter had come to the attention of authorities and is currently under review.

According to the press wing, the student reportedly arrived late yesterday at the Government Mirpur Bangla College exam centre in Dhaka and was barred from entering the hall, as per existing rules.

Photographs and video footage showing the student breaking down in tears went viral on social media, sparking widespread public sympathy and media attention.

The statement confirmed that Education Adviser CR Abrar is taking the matter seriously on humanitarian grounds.

"We are also empathetic during this difficult time for her (the student). We request the examinee not to worry," the adviser said.