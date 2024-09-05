Govt responsible for wellbeing of martyrs' families: Nahid

Information adviser meets family of student killed in police firing on Aug 5

It is the government's responsibility to ensure wellbeing of the families of those martyred during the mass uprising, Information Adviser to the interim government Nahid Islam said today.

Nahid said this at the Secretariat while talking to family members of Md Ramjan Ali, who was killed in police shooting at Savar's Baipail on August 5, according to a media release.

Nahid, also the posts, telecommunications and ICT adviser, said a "new Bangladesh" was achieved because students and common people took to the street and shed blood. Ramjan's father and younger sister met Nahid at the posts, telecommunications and information technology ministry.

Nahid, one of the coordinators of the students' movement that culminated in the toppling of the Awami League government on August 5, pledged to provide monthly allowance and other benefits for the families of those killed during the movement.

Ramjan was a student in Natore's Singra. Besides, he worked at a fish depot in Baipail to meet family expenses as sole breadwinner.