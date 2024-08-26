Govt responsible for protecting rights of every citizen: Yunus

Chief adviser exchanges greetings with Hindu community leaders on the occasion of Janmashtami

Chief Adviser to the interim government Prof Muhammad Yunus today said Bangladesh is like a large family, and the government bears the responsibility of protecting the rights of every citizen.

The chief adviser made these remarks while exchanging greetings with leaders of Bangladesh's Hindu community on the occasion of Janmashtami, the birth of Lord Sri Krishna.

Professor Yunus expressed his vision for a Bangladesh where everyone can practise their faith without fear and where religious sites, like temples, do not need to be guarded, according to a press release sent by the chief adviser's office.

"Our responsibility is to safeguard the rights of every citizen. It is our duty to ensure justice for all," the chief adviser told Hindu leaders at State Guest House Jamuna.

"There can be no divisions among the people of our country. We are all equal citizens, and this interim government is committed to protecting the rights of every individual," he added.

Hindu leaders, in turn, greeted the chief adviser on the auspicious occasion, sharing that they had prayed for the harmony and prosperity of the nation, as well as for the success of the interim government.

They also noted that Janmashtami celebrations had been suspended in flood-affected regions, and they had focused on sending food and relief to those areas instead.

The Hindu leaders praised Prof Yunus's recent comments at the Dhakeshwari temple, stating that his words would contribute to fostering a non-communal society and ensuring religious harmony across the nation.

During the meeting, the issue of land grabbing, including the seizure of property belonging to Hindu temples, was raised by the leaders.

Among the Hindu leaders present were Kajal Debnath and Monindra Kumar Nath of the Hindu Bouddha Christian Oikya Parishad, Charu Charan Brahmachari of ISKCON, Basudeb Dhar and Santosh Sharma of the Bangladesh Puja Udjapon Parishad, and Priti Chakraborty of Universal Medical College and Hospital.