Govt reshuffles DCs in six districts

Appoints three new faces, transfers three others

The government has appointed six deputy commissioners (DCs) across the country, with three new appointments and three transfers, in a fresh reshuffle of the field administration.

The Ministry of Public Administration issued a notification today confirming the changes, which take immediate effect.

Mohammad Shahid Hossain Chowdhury, deputy secretary at the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, has been made the DC and district magistrate of Patuakhali. His predecessor, Abu Hasnat Mohammad Arefin, has been transferred to Kushtia in the same role.

Meherpur DC Shifat Mehnaz has been posted to Kurigram, while Mohammad Abdul Salam, a deputy secretary at the home ministry, has been appointed as the new DC of Meherpur.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Abdullah Al Mahmud Zaman, a deputy secretary and zonal settlement officer at the Department of Land Record and Surveys in Dhaka, has been made the DC of Netrokona.

Kushtia DC Mohammad Toufiqur Rahman has been transferred to Khulna as the new DC.

The notification, signed by Deputy Secretary Aminul Islam, said the appointments and transfers are effective immediately.