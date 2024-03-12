Govt removes three assistant attorney gens

The dev follows SCBA polls violence

The government has removed three assistant attorney generals from their posts.

They are Zakir Hossain Masud, Kazi Bashir Ahmed and Shama Akter.

The notification -- issued by Runa Nahid Akter, solicitor of the solicitor wing of the law and justice division on Sunday-- did not mention the reasons for their removal.

However, law ministry sources said the three were removed following Friday's violence centring the Supreme Court Bar Association election.

The order will be effective immediately, said the notification.

On Friday, assistant attorney general Saifur Rahman Siddique Saif, who was assaulted during the violence, filed a case with Shahbagh Police Station, naming independent candidate Nahid Sultana Juthi, a pro-BNP lawyer and secretary candidate Ruhul Quddus Kazal, and 18 others.

Meanwhile, police arrested six lawyers, including Kazal and Kazi Bashir Ahmed, from different parts of the capital in connection with the case, and the court placed Kazal on a four-day remand and the rest five on a three-day remand for interrogation.