Govt removes CWasa MD

The government has removed AKM Fazlullah from the post of managing director of the Chattogram Water Supply and Sewerage Authority (CWasa).

Regarding this, the Local Government Division issued a letter signed by Deputy Secretary Abdur Rahman on Wednesday.

In a separate notification, the government dissolved the Chattogram Wasa Board.

Anwara Pasha, director of the Local Government Division in Chattogram division, was given the charge of MD.

The 82-year-old Fazlullah was appointed as CWasa chairman on July 6, 2009. Later, he became its MD after the post was created in 2011.

Since then, his term has been extended several times, and his current sixth term is set to end on October 31, 2026.

Fazlullah was accused of corruption and irregularities numerous times during his tenure.