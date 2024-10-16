Govt reinstates science, humanities, business streams in secondary education

After a year, the government is reintroducing subject streams -- science, humanities, and business Studies -- at the secondary level.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) issued a notification today directing all secondary-level institutions to implement the changes.

According to the notification, students advancing to the 10th grade in 2025 will take their SSC and equivalent exams (scheduled for 2026) under the 2012 National Curriculum, where the division into science, humanities, and business studies will be maintained.

An abridged syllabus will be developed for 10th-grade students to ensure they complete their learning within a single academic year.

Additionally, the notification said that students advancing to the 9th grade in 2025 in general, madrasa, and technical education streams will follow the same subject divisions, topics, mark distribution, evaluation processes, and other aspects as in the 2023 academic year. These students will take the full curriculum-based SSC and equivalent exams in 2027.

The subject stream division was initially removed from the 9th grade this year under the National Curriculum 2022, introduced by the Hasina-led Awami League government.

However, following the fall of Hasina's government, the interim administration decided to reinstate the stream system and roll back several key features of the curriculum.