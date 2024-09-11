Govt to rehabilitate all martyrs of uprising

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said that all families of the martyrs of the people's uprising during July-August will be rehabilitated.

"The government will bear all the medical expenses for the injured students, workers, and the public," he said in a televised address to the nation this evening.

He said a comprehensive list has been prepared under the leadership of the health ministry to ensure long-term and costly treatments for the injured and care for the families of the martyrs.

This list will be updated as new information comes in, he added.