Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Wed Sep 11, 2024 07:54 PM
Last update on: Wed Sep 11, 2024 08:08 PM

Bangladesh

Govt to rehabilitate all martyrs of uprising

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said that all families of the martyrs of the people's uprising during July-August will be rehabilitated.

"The government will bear all the medical expenses for the injured students, workers, and the public," he said in a televised address to the nation this evening.

He said a comprehensive list has been prepared under the leadership of the health ministry to ensure long-term and costly treatments for the injured and care for the families of the martyrs.

This list will be updated as new information comes in, he added.

