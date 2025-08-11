Govt reform plans left out indigenous people: speakers

Speakers at a seminar yesterday called for the urgent formation of an Indigenous Reform Commission to ensure the due rights of indigenous peoples.

The event, titled "Challenges in Protecting the Land, Forests, and Human Rights of Indigenous Peoples: The Role of the Government and Civil Society", was jointly organised by ALRD, Bangladesh Adivasi Forum, and 15 other organisations to mark International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples.

At the event, Khushi Kabir, chairperson of ALRD and coordinator of Nijera Kori, said after last year's mass uprising, various reform commissions were established to eliminate discrimination and promote reforms.

"But the indigenous people were left behind as usual. Opinions from many were collected, but indigenous people and women were excluded. Their perspectives were not reflected in the reform process," she said.

She stressed that the four founding principles of the state, envisioned during the independence struggle, must be realised.

Sanjeeb Drong, general secretary of Bangladesh Adivasi Forum, stressed the urgent need for an Indigenous Reform Commission.

"Even if elections are held in February, this commission can still be formed to prepare a report on the current status and position of indigenous peoples," he said.

Prof Robayet Ferdous of Mass Communication and Journalism at Dhaka University warned that indigenous peoples are facing an existential crisis.

This year's International Day of the World's Indigenous Peoples focused on the impact of artificial intelligence on indigenous rights, identities, and cultural and linguistic heritage.

Speaking on the issue, Prof Ainun Nahar of Jahangirnagar University said attitudes of dominant groups towards indigenous peoples in Bangladesh are extremely alarming.

"Where AI can be used to create and spread misinformation, jeopardising the safety of indigenous communities, how can it possibly be used to establish indigenous rights in Bangladesh?" she questioned.

Prothom Alo Joint Editor Sohrab Hasan said the state signed the CHT Peace Accord but never implemented it.

The Land Commission in the CHT has not held a single meeting despite 22,000 pending applications, he said, adding that the core objective of the peace accord was to respect their distinct identity.

Pallab Chakma, executive director of the Kapeeng Foundation, said, "This government is giving no importance to human rights in the hills. The Thai government recently passed a law to protect their indigenous communities. We hope Bangladesh will enact a similar law."

Shamsul Huda, executive director of ALRD, demanded that the government celebrate International Indigenous Day with the same dignity as other national days.

The international conventions related to indigenous rights, such as ILO Convention Articles 141 and 169, must be ratified, he said.

The seminar made several other demands, including constitutional recognition of indigenous peoples, finalisation of the draft Bangladesh Indigenous Peoples Rights Act into law, and the establishment of a separate ministry and land commission for plains indigenous peoples, with a full minister appointed from among them.

At the event, two papers were presented -- one by Adivasi Forum's Ujjal Azim and another by ALRD's Rafique Ahmed Siraji.

Siraji said after the interim government came to power, there were initial improvements in human rights, law and order, women's rights, reduction of discrimination against indigenous peoples, security of minorities, land rights, and environmental protection.

However, these issues have now lost priority. Although reforms have been initiated in various areas over the past year, many recommendations remain unimplemented, he said.