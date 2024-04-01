Govt reduces price of diesel, kerosene by Tk 2.25 a litre

The government yesterday trimmed the prices of diesel and kerosene by Tk 2.25 per litre to Tk 106 under the automated pricing formula that syncs local prices with those prevailing in the global market.

The prices of petrol and octane were kept unchanged at Tk 122 and Tk 126 per litre respectively.

The government started fixing fuel prices for the first time in March under the automated pricing formula that was announced on February 29 to comply with the IMF loan condition.

Under this formula, the petrol and octane prices will be at least Tk 10 more than the diesel price as those are "luxury items".

In March, the government reduced the diesel and kerosene price by Tk 0.75, while octane price dropped by Tk 4 and petrol by Tk 3.

The diesel price is now Rs 90.76 or Tk 130.69 in neighbouring Kolkata while the petrol price is Tk 149.67, which is much more than Bangladesh, said the ministry of power, energy and mineral resources yesterday after issuing the gazette notification on April's fuel prices.

The Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation imports around 70 lakh tonnes of refined petroleum products. Of them, around 45 lakh tonnes, or over 60 percent, is diesel.

Meanwhile, the government committee responsible for fixing bus fares will hold a meeting today at noon to adjust fares in light of the new fuel prices for April, said Nur Mohammad Mazumder, chairman of the Bangladesh Road Transport Authority.

Asked if bus fares will be reduced, he said the issue will be discussed in the meeting.

"That's why we have called the meeting," he added.