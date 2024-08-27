Govt reconstitutes Biman board of directors

The interim government today reconstituted the board of directors of Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

The civil aviation and tourism affairs ministry issued a gazette notification in this regard.

Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, a former adviser to the caretaker government, was made chairman of the board of directors of Biman.

On August 19, Chowdhury was appointed as the new chairman of the national flag carrier.

The other members of the 13-member Biman board are: secretary, civil aviation ministry; secretary, finance division, finance ministry; chairman, national board of revenue; secretary, chief adviser's office; chairman, Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh; engineer-in-chief, Bangladesh Navy; Mahbubur Rahman, president, International Chamber of Commerce, Bangladesh; chairman, Association of Bankers Bangladesh; Lt Col (Retd) Engineer Shahriar Ahmed Chowdhury, former director, Biman; Nur-e-Khoda Abdul Mobin, council member, Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh; Ali Ashraf, managing director and CEO, Emerging Credit Rating Limited; Biman managing director and CEO (ex-officio).