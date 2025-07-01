Govt ready to use allocated funds for election: finance adviser

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed said that the interim government would not hesitate to utilise previously allocated funds deemed necessary for holding the upcoming election.

The adviser said this today while talking to reporters after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase was held at the Bangladesh Secretariat.

The national budget for the 2025–26 fiscal year allocated Tk 2,956 crore for the Election Commission (EC) Secretariat – more than double the Tk 1,230 crore earmarked in the last fiscal year.

Finance Adviser Salehuddin Ahmed unveiled the Tk 790,000-crore budget on June 2.

Of the total allocation for the EC, Tk 2,727 crore has been allocated for operating expenses, while Tk 229 crore will go towards developmental activities.

The operating budget marks a significant increase from the current allocation of Tk 793 crore, which was later revised to Tk 716 crore for the 2024–25 fiscal year.

The sharp rise is widely believed to be aimed at covering the costs associated with the upcoming national election.

Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, during a recent visit to London, held a meeting with BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman.

Following the meeting, a joint statement from the interim government and BNP said the next election is likely to be held in February next.

As such, the 13th parliamentary election is expected to be held during the 2025–26 fiscal year.

Earlier, the EC had requested approximately Tk 2,800 crore to hold the next general election and ensure law and order during the polls.

The budget for the 12th general election, held on January 7, 2024, was Tk 2,276 crore, while Tk 700 crore was allocated for the 11th general election held on December 30, 2018.