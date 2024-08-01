Govt ready to counter their covert activities: law minister

Law Minister Anisul Huq today said the government is ready to confront any covert activities by the just-banned Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir.

He made this statement while talking to journalists at the Secretariat.

Asked whether Jamaat-Shibir would go underground once banned, the minister acknowledged the possibility.

"However, we are prepared to handle such a situation," he said.

The minister also mentioned that the government has taken steps to amend the International Crimes Tribunal Act.

"It is not that banned party members cannot be punished. The ban may not directly lead to penalties, but they can still be prosecuted for any crimes committed under Bangladeshi law," he explained.

In response to a question about the fate of the party's assets post-ban, he assured that measures are in place.

He also said the government has taken necessary measures so that any innocent person is not sent to jail in cases filed in connection with violence centring the quota reform protests.

The prosecution has been directed to take initiative in favour of the court's granting bail to those, including HSC examinees and minors, who are not involved in the incident of violence, he said.