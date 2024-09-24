Govt publishes list of 708 people killed in uprising

The government today published a draft list of 708 individuals who lost their lives during the student-led mass uprising in July and August 2024.

This list is available on https://medical-info.dghs.gov.bd/, according to a public notice signed by Umme Habiba, deputy secretary of the ministry of health and family welfare.

The list, compiled from various public and private hospitals and district sources, identifies martyrs from the anti-discrimination student movement, the notice said.

In case there are any names of victims missing from the list, the ministry has urged family members, heirs, and representatives to contact their local deputy commissioner, civil surgeon, upazila nirbahi officer, or upazila health and family planning officer with appropriate documentation.

The list will be available for public review until October 6, giving families, heirs, and representatives of the deceased the opportunity to verify, correct, or add names, addresses, and other relevant details.

Furthermore, individuals with opinions, suggestions, or additional information regarding the published list are encouraged to reach out to the relevant hospital or the nearest government facility, the notice said.