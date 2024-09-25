Bangladesh
Staff Correspondent
Wed Sep 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 03:55 AM

Most Viewed

Bangladesh

Govt publishes draft list of 708 people killed in uprising

Staff Correspondent
Wed Sep 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 03:55 AM
government's list of people killed in uprising
Star file photo

The government yesterday published a draft list of 708 individuals who lost their lives during the student-led mass uprising in July and August 2024.

This list is available at https://medical-info.dghs.gov.bd/, according to a public notice signed by Umme Habiba, deputy secretary of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Read more

Over 1,000 killed during mass uprising, 400 blinded

The list, compiled from various public and private hospitals and district sources, identifies martyrs from the anti-discrimination student movement, the notice said.

In case there are any names of victims missing from the list, the ministry has urged family members, heirs, and representatives to contact their local deputy commissioner, civil surgeon, upazila nirbahi officer, or upazila health and family planning officer with appropriate documents.

The list will be available for public review until October 6, giving families, heirs, and representatives of the deceased the opportunity to verify, correct, or add names, addresses, and other relevant details.

Furthermore, individuals with opinions, suggestions, or additional information regarding the published list are encouraged to reach out to the relevant hospital or the nearest government facility, the notice said.

martyrs families to get Tk 5 lakh
Read more

Mass uprising: Tk 5 lakh for each martyr’s family

 

Related topic:
2024 July-August uprising death tollgovernment's list of people killed in uprising
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশের প্রাতিষ্ঠানিক সংস্কারে সহযোগিতার আশ্বাস ট্রুডোর

বাংলাদেশি শিক্ষার্থীদের আরও বেশি ভিসা দিতে কানাডার প্রধানমন্ত্রীকে অনুরোধ করেছেন ড. ইউনূস।

৪ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

রাজনৈতিক দল নিষিদ্ধের প্রস্তাব কেন বিপজ্জনক?

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে