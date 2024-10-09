Govt prioritising early warning systems: Rizwana

Natural disasters

The government is working to develop an accessible and effective early warning system to mitigate the loss of lives and livelihoods during natural calamities, Syeda Rizwana Hasan, adviser to the Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change said today.

Speaking as the chief guest at a stakeholders' consultation workshop titled "Early Warning for All through Hydrological Status and Outlook System" held at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka, Rizwana emphasised the importance of early warnings in building resilience against climate hazards.

She said vulnerable communities are at constant risk, making a robust hydrological system essential for better disaster forecasting and proactive measures to protect lives, property, and natural resources.

The adviser also stressed the need for real-time information from upper riparian countries, pointing out that collaboration between government agencies, scientific communities, and local stakeholders is crucial for developing an inclusive system that benefits everyone, particularly the most vulnerable.

The workshop, presided over by Md Ashraf Uddin, secretary of the Ministry of Defence, included participation from senior government officials, representatives from NGOs, and international partners.

Kamrul Hasan, secretary of the Ministry of Disaster Management and Relief; Md Nazmul Ahsan, secretary of the Ministry of Water Resources; and Dr Hwirin Kim, head of the Hydrology and Water Resources Division at WMO, also spoke as special guests.

They discussed the challenges and opportunities of building a robust early warning mechanism for hydrological hazards.

Earlier, Rizwana inaugurated a training on the Global Environment Facility (GEF) Policy on Programming and Operations held in Gazipur via online participation.