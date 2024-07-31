Govt primary schools to open Aug 4

Schools in 12 city corporations and the municipalities of Narsingdi district will remain closed

The government has decided to open government primary schools from August 4, except for 12 city corporations and the municipalities of Narsingdi district.

The Ministry of Primary and Mass Education issued a notification in this regard today.

It said district primary education officers, if needed, can make decisions on the timing of schooling taking into account the duration of the curfew in their areas.

The city corporations where primary schools will remain closed are Dhaka North and South, Khulna, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Barishal, Cumilla, Sylhet, Narayanganj, Gazipur and Mymensingh.

On July 17, government announced the closure of government primary schools in areas under city corporations in eight divisional cities for an indefinite period amid the student protests demanding quota reform in government jobs.

On July 20, the ministry closed all educational institutions under it.