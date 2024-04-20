Govt primary schools asked to suspend daily assemblies

Bangladesh
Star Digital Report
Sat Apr 20, 2024 10:59 AM
Last update on: Sat Apr 20, 2024 11:25 AM

The government has directed to suspend daily assemblies at all its primary schools across the country until further notice
Representational photo: Prothom Alo

The government has directed to suspend daily assemblies at all its primary schools across the country until further notice due to the ongoing heatwave.

The Directorate of Primary and Mass Education circulated the information in a notification signed by Md Touhidul Islam, assistant director (Policy & Operations, Integrated Education).

Talking to The Daily Star, Touhidul Islam said, "As schools will reopen on April 21, school authorities will follow this order from that day."

This decision was taken to safeguard the health of students amid the intense heat conditions.

According to a bulletin of Bangladesh Meteorological Department  issued at 9:00am today, severe heat wave is sweeping over Khulna division and the districts of Rajshahi, Pabna and Tangail.

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Barishal division, rest part of Dhaka and Rajshahi divisions and the districts of Chandpur and Moulvibazar and it may continue, the bulletin said.

