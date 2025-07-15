Govt primary school headteacher joins NCP, violating civil service rules

A government primary school headteacher in Mohanganj upazila of Netrokona has allegedly violated civil service rules by joining a political party as a leader, sparking criticism among locals.

On July 12, the central committee of the National Citizen Party (NCP) announced the formation of its Mohanganj upazila unit.

The announcement, signed by the party's Chief Organiser (North) Sarjis Alam and Member Secretary Akhter Hossen, named Md Rafiqul Islam Shuvo as chief coordinator and Md Abdul Hannan Akand as joint coordinator of the 17-member committee.

Akand, a government schoolteacher, currently serves as the headteacher of Chhoashi Ahmad Hossain Government Primary School under Ward 6 of Mohanganj upazila, according to the Netrokona District Primary Education Office.

Under government service regulations, civil servants are strictly prohibited from engaging in political activities.

Rule 25(1) of the Government Servants (Conduct) Rules, 1979, states: "No government servant shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with, any political party or any organization affiliated to any such party."

Additionally, Rule 25(3) says, "No government servant shall canvass or otherwise interfere or use his influence in connection with or take part in an election to any legislature or local authority."

Commenting on the matter, NCP's Mohanganj upazila chief coordinator Rafiqul Islam Shuvo said, "No government employee should be in a party committee. However, Abdul Hannan Akand has been encouraging students since the early days of our movement, which is why his name was included. We will review the matter and take appropriate action."

When contacted, Akand said, "Since last year, I have been encouraging students through writing and motivation. That is why they included me in the committee."

Regarding the issue, Netrokona District Primary Education Officer Md Shahidul Azam said, "I was not aware of this. We are taking this matter seriously and investigating further. Necessary action will be taken accordingly."